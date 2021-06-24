National tries to replace Mallard after taking liking to Deputy Speaker Rurawhe

National has taken a liking to Deputy Speaker Adrian Rurawhe, so much so one of its MPs asked Parliament’s permission to keep him in the Speaker role over Trevor Mallard.

Your playlist will load after this ad

National MP Chris Bishop pointed out at Parliament’s question time today Rurawhe, who was acting as Speaker, took a different approach to Mallard.

“It’s been the practice of [Mallard] ... to award additional supplementaries with a very strict rule when speakers are asking supplementary questions, if they’re interrupted by Members.”

Bishop said during his colleague Michael Woodhouse’s asking of a supplementary question, he could hear a “consistent barrage from [Green MP] Ms [Julie Anne] Genter”.

“We [National] don’t get many supplementaries, Mr Speaker, it’d be good if we had a few more.”

Rurawhe said he wasn’t “operating” under Mallard’s rules.

“I’ve also not deleted any questions as well,” Rurawhe said, pointing out National MPs were also making noise during another MP’s supplementary question.

National’s Matt Doocey then asked whether his differing approach implied Mallard’s approach was “not a good system”.

“No,” Rurawhe responded.

National’s Todd McClay finished off the exchange with a point of order: “I seek leave of the House for you to continue as Speaker.”

Deputy Speaker Adrian Rurawhe and Speaker Trevor Mallard. Source: 1 NEWS

The House erupted in laughter and clapping before Rurawhe said: “That’s not helpful Mr McClay.”

National has tried multiple times to remove Mallard as Speaker this year by passing a motion of no confidence in him over issues about the cost of his defamation case.

The Prime Minister maintains she had confidence in Mallard as speaker.