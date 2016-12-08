National tries to force Government to drop its review of major road projects

 

The National Party has launched a series of public petitions aimed at forcing the government to cancel its review of major road projects across the country.

The East-West link is intended to ease the movement of cars and trucks but locals worry it will cut off their waterfront.
Source: 1 NEWS

National promised $10.5 billion in the lead-up to September's election to fund improvements to motorways earmarked in its Roads of National Significance programme.

This included the construction of Auckland's East West Link, a four-lane link between Christchurch and Ashburton, and extensions to the Waikato Expressway and Northern Motorway.

But Transport Minister Phil Twyford has since said a number of projects are under review as the government looks to prioritise funding for public transport.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in November said the $1.85b Auckland project had been put on ice.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said there was "great potential" for private-public-partnerships, as well.
Source: 1 NEWS

"These (roads) are the most crucial transport linkages in their regions and the government has wrongly thrown them into doubt," National's transport spokeswoman, Judith Collins, said today.

"(They) would greatly improve safety and travel times, better connect our regions and boost regional economic growth."

Ms Collins hopes to "save" the road projects by getting the public's backing and signatures in a series of petitions launched today.

The Labour-led government has promised to prioritise investment in rail after it released a report last November it claimed National had sat on, which showed $1.5 billion of hidden annual benefits from trains.

Auckland's transport future includes alternatives to scrapped East-West link, says Finance Minister

Auckland's transport future includes alternatives to scrapped East-West link, says Finance Minister
Tens of thousands of commuters are likely to be affected.

Multi-billion dollar proposals to fix Wellington's traffic problems 'don't go far enough', says Transport Minister

