National suspends election campaign, calls for coronavirus alert level rise

National has put its election campaign on hold as the number of cases of Covid-19 coronavirus cases rose in New Zealand.

The election date is September 19. Early last week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern would not rule out changing the date, but said at that stage “there is no basis for us to do that at this point, we are some distance from the general election”.

Today, the total number of cases of coronavirus rose by 36 to 102.

"I have offered the Prime Minister my full support during this crisis, providing they move expeditiously enough," National Leader Simon Bridges said. 

"I have also offered the Government the services of our MPs and staff to assist where we can."

Mr Bridges also urged the Government to raise the alert level to four. As at 1pm today, it sits at level two

"We won’t regret moving quickly to stop this virus spreading. We may have regrets if we don’t."

"We will support the Government where we can."

