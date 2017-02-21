 

National streaking away in latest poll as Labour flounders

National is streaking away in the latest political poll as it holds a party conference this weekend ahead of September's election.

The Labour leader is way behind Bill English according to the latest poll.
Support for National rose 3.5 points to 46.5 per cent in the latest Roy Morgan poll.

"The increase in support for National came primarily at the expense of the main opposition Labour Party," says chief executive Gary Morgan.

Labour dropped three points to 25.5 per cent while the Greens held on 14 per cent.

The poll was taken just after Finance Minister Steven Joyce handed down a Budget projecting a string of surpluses over the next few years.

The overall support for the governing National-led coalition was up four points to 49 per cent with support for the Maori Party unchanged on 1.5 per cent, ACT up half a point to 1 per cent and support for United Future not registering.

National are now well ahead of the opposition Labour/Greens alliance which dropped three points to to 39.5 per cent.

Support for New Zealand First was down a point to 9 per cent.

Politics

