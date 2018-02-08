National shuts down leadership speculation at caucus retreat

Persistent rumours and speculation about National's leadership have been shut down by MPs at their caucus retreat in Tauranga today.

The fact that the party succeeded in shutting speculation down means there probably wasn't much depth in the reported discontent anyway, and what there was seems to have been aimed at deputy leader Paula Bennett.

At the caucus retreat in Tauranga, which ends today, Bill English said there had been "an honest appraisal" of the campaign and, presumably, the outcome of the coalition negotiations.

"There's any number of things that could have been done differently that would have got us into government," he said, declining to say what those things were.

In terms of numbers, he came very close to winning a fourth term.

He could have taken a different approach to Winston Peters and NZ First.

Trying to burn him off by appealing to voters to "cut out the middle man" wasn't the way to go, but Mr Peters would most likely have chosen Labour even if National had been friendly.

The NZ First leader's choice was joining a fourth term government that was very unlikely to win a fifth term, or go with a new, fresh government under a leader who was entrancing the nation.

Unless the Labour/NZ First coalition implodes, or Jacinda Ardern seriously stuffs up the job of being prime minister, she'll win a second term and probably a third.

So the next leader of the National Party isn't likely to become prime minister, which is bad news for those aspiring to succeed Bill English.

Remember Phil Goff? He took over from Helen Clark, tried hard and failed. He was smart and experienced, but there was no way he was going to oust a John Key-led government after one term.