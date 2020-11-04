TODAY |

'National senselessness' - Calls for probe into death of Melbourne Cup horse

Animal welfare groups are calling for an investigation into the death of high- profile Melbourne Cup runner Anthony Van Dyck, who had to be euthanised after failing to finish the race.

Anthony Van Dyck, the favourite in yesterday's event, is the seventh horse to die on cup day in eight years. Source: Breakfast

The 2019 English Derby winner was rated one of the best horses to be sent to Australia for a spring campaign, but was injured during yesterday's Cup.

Racing Victoria said the horse had to be "humanely euthanised after sustaining a fractured fetlock".

The five-year-old stallion is the seventh Melbourne Cup death in as many years, prompting calls for an investigation from the RSPCA.

"The RSPCA believes there are inherent animal welfare issues involved with horseracing," the animal welfare group said.

"Whenever there is an adverse outcome for an animal, our expectation is that the industry will do a comprehensive review to identify ways to improve in an effort to avoid unnecessary injury or trauma in the future.

"Racing presents numerous risks for horses and this very unfortunate incident illustrates the need for the industry to work toward better welfare for animals used in sport."

Anthony Van Dyck pictured at the Derby Stakes at Epsom Racecourse on June 01, 2019 in Epsom, England. Source: Getty

Animal rights group PETA called for an "immediate investigation" into the death, and an end to the racing industry.

"How many more deaths will it take before we call time on this disgraceful demonstration of national senselessness?" it asked.

Greens Senator Mehreen Faruqi said it was "time to recognise that horse racing is completely incompatible with animal welfare".

"This is the brutal reality of horse racing. Anthony Van Dyck's death is a tragic but hardly unforeseeable outcome," she said.

"Horse racing is deadly and completely inhumane. We need to shut this industry down."

The Victoria Racing Club thanked veterinary staff for their prompt care of the horse at Flemington.

"The Club remains totally committed to the welfare of all equine athletes and the ongoing focus on their wellbeing and will continue to work with the industry to understand the cause of this incident," the club said in a statement.

There was a very different feel to the great race, which took place at an empty Flemington. Source: 1 NEWS

