National to seek independent advice 'to make sure women feel absolutely safe in the workplace' – Simon Bridges

Simon Bridges will be seeking independent advice over the National Party and its culture. 

Simon Bridges said he would see Parliamentary Services and also get advice from the “best people” to ensure women also feel confident about coming forward. Source: 1 NEWS

"There's just no denying, this is [a] tough time," the National leader said today. "But National is strong and united, our priority is on helping those hurt including Jami-Lee Ross."

It comes after the dramatic political events of last week, with MP Jami-Lee Ross reportedly being admitted to a mental health facility over the long weekend

"We will get independent advice from the best people we can and we will make sure we are doing everything we can so women can feel safe in the workplace and in National," Mr Bridges said. 

"I don't think that there is a cultural issue that has been displayed here. I think the reality is though there are several women affected by what has happened and I want to make sure we get it absolutely the best we can for the future."

Four women anonymously came forward to Newsroom with allegations against Mr Ross last week. Mr Ross tweeted on Friday, "I don't agree with the characterisation of the relationships in the story, but they did take place. I apologise for the hurt I've caused."

When asked about Paula Bennett saying Mr Ross' actions were "not appropriate for a married man", Mr Bridges said it had been "an unprecedented week, we didn't get everything perfect, I agree with that". 

"I believe I made the right calls and decisions in the interest of the women affected, Jami-Lee Ross and ultimately National and New Zealanders at every step of this process," Mr Bridges said. 

When asked if he was confident in the systems in place, Mr Bridges said he was, but also that he planned to talk to Parliamentary services "to make sure women feel absolutely safe in the work place, they feel they can confidently come forward on all matters".

He also wanted to extend that across volunteers, candidates and staff.

Mr Bridges did not think the results would be made public. 

