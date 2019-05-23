TODAY |

National says Government breaking borrowing promise

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics
Economy

The Government's debt target of 20 per cent of GDP will be substituted for a target of 15 to 25 per cent of GDP from 2021/22, giving the Government "more capacity", the Finance Minister announced today.  

Grant Robertson said that "fiscal intentions in this Budget will signal a shift to a net debt percentage range, rather than a single figure".

"A range gives Governments more capacity to take well-considered actions appropriate to the nation's circumstances.

"It establishes boundaries within which debt is kept to sensible and sustainable levels and where fiscal choices are driven by impact and value."

He said based on advice from Treasury, the Government were looking at it being set at 15 to 25 per cent of GDP. 

"This range is consistent with the Public Finance Act’s requirement for fiscal prudence, but takes into account the need for the Government to be flexible so that it can respond to economic conditions."

Mr Roberston said the current 20 per cent target fell "in the middle of the new range that will exist from 2021/22 onwards". 

The Prime Minister said the Government had met its budget responsibility rules this year. 

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The target from 2022 will be a range between 15-20 per cent of GDP, instead of the 20 per cent target. Source: 1 NEWS

    "We're keeping debt in check, we're running surpluses and overall we’re showing fiscal responsibility whilst also investing in our people," Jacinda Ardern said. 

    National's Amy Adams described Mr Robertson as throwing "in the towel by scrapping his self-imposed debt target".

    "Grant Robertson has been backed into a corner by allowing the economy to slow, over promising and making poor spending choices. Now, instead of a fixed target, Grant Robertson has lifted the debt limit by 5 per cent.

    "That loosens the purse strings by tens of billions of dollars."

    In his pre-Budget speech today, Mr Robertson said the 15-20 per cent range "is consistent with the Public Finance Act’s requirement for fiscal prudence, but takes into account the need for the Government to be flexible so that it can respond to economic conditions".

    Ms Adams said National's debt target would be under 20 per cent. 

      Your playlist will load after this ad

      The Finance Minister says he’ll still meet his targets but if he’s still in the job next election, he’ll have more wriggle room. Source: 1 NEWS
      More From
      New Zealand
      Politics
      Economy
      MOST
      POPULAR STORIES
      1
      Man, 29, charged over alleged indecent assault of girl walking to Auckland school
      2
      1 NEWS’ Katie Bradford sat down with Mrs Tamaki after the launch of her political party.
      Watch: Hannah Tamaki talks abortion and which political party Coalition NZ could work with – ‘I'm pro-life’
      3
      The image shows the pair dressed in blue at their London home, Clarence House.
      Queensland man who claims he's the love child of Charles and Camilla loses employment battle
      4
      New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during a joint press conference at the Istana or presidential palace in Singapore, Friday, May 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Yong Teck Lim)
      Just what does Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern do all day?
      5
      A file image of a courtroom coat of arms.
      Man who twice attacked one-month-old baby jailed for 10 years
      MORE FROM
      New Zealand
      MORE

      Hutt to Wellington coastal walk and cycle pathway designs unveiled

      01:44
      TVNZ political editor Jessica Mutch McKay says the Destiny Church leader could be a “political power”.

      Jessica Mutch McKay: Man Up programme could be driver behind Brian Tamaki's new political party plans
      06:17
      He says the Government is “losing its grip” on the problem of gambling and its effects on vulnerable communities.

      SkyCity's plans to launch online gambling platform 'disturbing' - Dr Lance O'Sullivan
      Truck drivers say new health and safety guidelines have made it more dangerous.

      Truckies leaving job over poor pay, driver-facing cameras