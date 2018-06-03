National remains in lead, Labour sitting behind in Auckland's Northcote by election preliminary vote count

National's Dan Bidois is holding a 1,190 vote lead ahead of closest candidate Labour's Shanan Halbert in the Northcote by-election, according to the preliminary count.

Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Bidois currently has 8,965 votes and Mr Halbert has 7,775 votes.

90.9% per cent per cent of the votes have been counted.

The Auckland electorate saw a massive turnout prior to election day, with 11,464 people voting before today.

Green Party's Rebekah Jaung is sitting at third, with ACT's Stephen Berry at fourth place.

The by-election will determine who will replace former National MP Jonathan Coleman, who left Parliament earlier this year.

They will be New Zealand's newest MP.