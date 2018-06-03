National remains in lead, Labour sitting behind in Auckland's Northcote by election preliminary vote count

 

National's Dan Bidois is holding a 1,190 vote lead ahead of closest candidate Labour's Shanan Halbert in the Northcote by-election, according to the preliminary count. 

Whena Owen hit the streets of Northcote with one week left in the by-election.

Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Bidois currently has 8,965 votes and Mr Halbert has 7,775 votes.  

90.9% per cent per cent of the votes have been counted. 

Eight candidates are contesting the seat that had been held by former National MP Jonathan Coleman.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Auckland electorate saw a massive turnout prior to election day, with 11,464 people voting before today. 

Green Party's Rebekah Jaung is sitting at third, with ACT's Stephen Berry at fourth place. 

The by-election will determine who will replace former National MP Jonathan Coleman, who left Parliament earlier this year. 

They will be New Zealand's newest MP. 

Results are expected to be announced by 10pm today. The official result, which includes special and overseas votes, are expected to be released on June 20. 

