National to reinstate charter schools if re-elected

The National Party has pledged to reinstate and expand charter schools within 12 months if it returns to power.

At the party's 82nd annual conference - its first in Opposition in a decade - leader Simon Bridges announced a plan to return charter schools to the education system and allow for specialist schools that focused on certain areas like science and technology.

Charter schools have been scrapped from the education system under the Labour-NZ First government.

All eleven have either transitioned or are in the process of transitioning to either a designated character or integrated school.

National's education spokeswoman Nikki Kaye said partnership schools had a "proven track record of helping vulnerable children and young people to achieve in education and reach their potential".

"It's not good enough for the government to say these schools can stay open if they agree to transition to a different schooling model," she said.

"It is the partnership school model that has worked for these kids and that's why National will reinstate it.

"We are not prepared to let kids who have struggled in mainstream schooling to continue to struggle just because they're in a school that doesn't work for them."

Ms Kaye acknowledged the iwi leaders, including Sir Toby Curtis, who were fighting to keep charter schools an option and have "lodged a Waitangi Tribunal claim which the Government has ignored''.

"We stand alongside iwi leaders recognising the value of these schools and we will continue to fight for them,'' Ms Kaye said.

1 NEWS
Police have found the prisoner who escaped their custody from Hutt Valley Hospital earlier this week.

Officers have been conducting extensive enquiries to locate the 38-year-old since his Monday disappearance.

He was located by police at a Featherston, South Wairarapa address last night and was arrested without incident.

He will be charged with escaping custody and has been returned to prison.



1 NEWS
CCTV footage released to 1 NEWS has captured the moment a customer turned violent at Auckland's Sylvia Park mall yesterday afternoon.

While it's unclear what fuelled the incident, the footage shows a man confronting staff at Poké Bar, in the popular mall's food court.

Joel Stirling, who owns the store, said the man called a staff member a "fa***t" before throwing his food and a call bell at him.

"The mall is supposed to be a safe environment to work within and they are behind a counter," Mr Stirling said.

While no one sustained serious injuries in the incident, Mr Stirling said staff are too afraid to return to work.

"This sort of behaviour is not acceptable within any shopping mall," he said.

Police were called a short time after the incident.

Sylvia Park's Centre Manager Susan Jamieson said, "Security responded immediately and provided support".

"We view this as an isolated incident."

By the time police arrived, the alleged offender had left the  scene and was no longer in the area.

Police are following up on the incident and are making enquiries.

Written by - Andrew Macfarlane.

Police were called to Sylvia Park Mall shortly after the incident yesterday. Source: SUPPLIED
