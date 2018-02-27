 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


National pulls support for domestic violence leave bill

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

A member's bill that would require employers to give a victim of domestic violence 10 days leave from work is on shaky ground as the National Party withdraws its support over new details.

National Party leader Simon Bridges speaking to media with deputy leader Paula Bennett

Source: Te Karere

National has withdrawn its support, and while the Greens have confidence New Zealand First is still on board, the party has indicated it will discuss that at its next caucus meeting.

Green MP Jan Logie's member's bill - based on stories and experiences she had heard or seen unfold in her former role with Women's Refuge - was introduced last year.

"I still have that memory of driving her right up to the door in a van and her basically rolling out of the van and into the door of her workplace. All of us were terrified to be honest, because he had people out hunting for her," she said.

"She went back the next day, because at least at home she knew where he was. I don't want that to happen to any woman."

The legislation would in theory make it easier for a domestic violence victim to leave a bad situation, by removing the stress of losing their employment if they needed to take time off work.

Women's Refuge chief executive Ang Jury said one business that already has such domestic violence provisions in place - The Warehouse - had already given that chance to at least one employee.

"We had a woman, one of the very, very few people who took all of the paid leave available to her. That allowed her to relocate and move towns," she said.

"The Warehouse kept her. She's a valuable member of their team and they didn't have to train anyone else. She's back being productive and fully engaged with her job," she said.

"It's a win for her, and a win for the company."

When the bill first came up at Parliament it had a strong National Party backing, but following a select committee process in which amendments were made to reduce an employer's say in the matter, the party got cold feet.

Justice spokesperson Mark Mitchell said that was mostly because of the impact it could have on small-to-medium sized businesses which, he said, could end up in arbitration or strained for time or finance.

"There's often a second- or third-order effect, and we have to be careful that we understand what those effects may be. At the moment we feel this bill could have an adverse outcome so we're being very cautious and very careful with it."

National is looking at introducing a Supplementary Order Paper when Parliament debates the bill at the Committee of the whole House, which would ensure the party's support.

That could be an exclusion of smaller businesses or having domestic violence as a classification under special leave rather than a standalone entitlement. Mr Mitchell said that in the latter case the framework was already there and employers already know how to operate under that.

Employers and Manufacturers Union chief executive Kim Campbell said National was on the right track.

"Some form of this is needed, but the size of it and the detail [needs to be looked at]. I think National are quite right to modify this legislation so it can be more workable," he said.

"As in all regulations, the burden of it falls more heavily on smaller employers, simply because their scale means they haven't got the resources to manage it. Let's hope something can be organised that we can all live with." 

Related

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:19
1

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano spawns new lava fissure amid fears of massive explosion

2
Toni Street took to Facebook to reveal she has been suffering with jaundice.

Toni Street opens up about her battle with illness in Mother's Day Facebook post

00:23
3
“All the kids died peacefully in their beds,” Aaron Cockburn said.

'All the kids died peacefully in their beds' - Father of four kids killed in Margaret River tragedy breaks his silence

4
The first picture of True.

Khloe Kardashian shares first photo of daughter True

5
A photo released by the South Jordan Police Department shows a traffic collision involving a Tesla Model S sedan with a Fire Department mechanic truck.

Tesla with Autopilot slams into fire truck stopped at red light

02:46
A family of seven were found dead with gunshot wounds Friday at a rural property in Margaret River.

Latest on WA mass shooting: Australia grieves and searches for answers after worst mass shooting in over 20 years

A family of seven including four children were found dead with gunshot wounds Friday at a rural property in Margaret River.


Man's body found in Hastings carpark - police investigating 'unexplained' death

Police were called to a Pakowhai property just before 9am today and remain at the scene.

02:51
Volcanic eruptions happening overseas are providing a picture of what could happen in Auckland, say vulcanologists.

Auckland volcanic eruption could look similar to Hawaii’s Mt Kilauea, scientists say

Volcanic eruptions happening overseas are providing a picture of what could happen in Auckland for volcanologists.

02:10
A woman and her four children are among the dead in a suspected murder suicide in Margaret River, WA.

Latest on WA tragedy: Early morning phone tip-off by mystery man 'connected' with property where seven killed newest clue

News.com is reporting the phone call was made by the shooter in yesterday's Margaret River tragedy.


01:52
The move was part of a player safety push by the union but it’s now reviewing its policies.

Wairarapa Bush Rugby Union cops flak for labelling kids 'overweight', reviews policies

A group of parents have complained about a new register which they say is discriminatory.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 