National proposes urgent housing emergency bill to accelerate builds

The National Party has today proposed a new law to have more houses built as it pushes back on Labour's promise to build between 80,000 to 130,000 houses over the next 20 years.

Judith Collins' Housing Emergency Response (Urgent Measures) Bill will put in place powers similar to those used to speed up house builds following the Canterbury earthquakes in 2010 and 2011.

The new law would require all urban councils to immediately zone more land for housing - enough for at least 30 years of expected growth.

An infrastructure grant of $50,000 would be provided to urban and rural authorities for every new build they consent above their five-year historical average.

Collins says the Government, at the moment, placed too much of a focus on trying to control demand rather than fixing the "core" issue of supply.

"National doesn’t share Labour’s view that you can tax your way out of a housing shortage,” Collins says.

“The time has come for an extraordinary solution to this unfolding emergency. We need to short circuit the faltering RMA to get more houses built.”

These RMA changes will expire after four years, reflecting the fact they are a temporary solution while more fundamental changes are made to New Zealand’s planning laws, Collins said in a statement today.

Rural councils would not be compelled to rezone but could utilise the new powers if they wished.

Collins says swift action is needed to help first-home buyers, with New Zealand’s housing market now the least affordable in the OECD.

She will be writing to all Members of Parliament to seek their support for her bill to go straight on to the Order Paper, rather than into the Member’s Ballot.

Speaking on Breakfast this morning, Collins said she hoped the bill would at least pass its first reading so that it could go to select committee for scrutiny.

“We just don’t have enough urgency from the Government in a time where, basically, not enough housing is costing us $4 billion a year. Worse than that, families are bringing up their kids in motels.”

She says it's not about "crashing" the housing market. Instead, she said, it is about tackling housing affordability in a "careful and managed way".

National's housing spokesperson Nicola Willis says the bill "will remove the artificial land use constraints and endless red tape that have prevented our cities growing up and out as fast as they need".

“This bill gives councils permission – in fact it requires them – to say ‘yes’ to housing development and to get as much new housing built as they can as soon as is possible," she says.



Andrew Bayly, National's spokesperson for infrastructure, says it's the sensible move.

"The Government says its $3.8 billion Housing Acceleration Fund will deliver 80,000 to 130,000 houses over 20 years. But this only equates to between $29,000 and $48,000 per house," he said in a statement.

“This sensible move can be done right now to address the housing shortage and help first-home buyers.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern could also do the right thing by New Zealanders by adopting this Member’s Bill as government legislation to help it become law faster, Collins says.

“National is the party of home ownership. We are committed to sensible solutions that will get more New Zealanders into their own home without hitting them with more taxes.”

Government's housing package pumps $3.8b into supply, doubles bright-line test, expands first home buyer eligibility

On March 23 the Government announced it would pump almost $4 million into New Zealand's housing supply in an effort to address the housing crisis.

Ardern described it as "a package of both urgent and long-term measures that will increase housing supply, relieve pressure on the market and make it easier for first-home buyers".