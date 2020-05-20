National promises to scrap teacher registration fees if it becomes next Government

National want to scrap teacher registration fees and instead fund the Teaching Council directly, education spokesperson Nikki Kaye announced today.

School classroom (file picture). Source: istock.com

Ms Kaye said should National win the 2020 election, teaching costs should be reduced "as people deal with the economic crisis our country is facing" brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is estimated the proposal would cost taxpayers $16 million a year.

"New Zealand has had long-standing teacher supply and retention issues," Ms Kaye said. "This is a small way that we can reduce costs for teachers ."

"It’s important we reduce costs particularly when we are heading into a recession," she said.

The independent teaching body has come under fire for its planned increase of registration fees. The fees, required for teachers to become qualified, are being increased from $220.80 every three years ($73.60 a year) to $157 annually from February 2021.

There had not been an increase to fees in 10 years.

Teachers were told of the increase after the Covid-19 lockdown and a petition calling for the increase to be stopped saw 30,727 signatures as of today.

In February, the Teaching Council told TVNZ1's Breakfast the then-proposed increase was essential to upholding the quality of teaching.

"Teachers have an amazing opportunity to impact society and the kids that they’re working with into the next generation, so our role in there is to ensure teacher quality and leadership and safety of children and reputation of the profession," Teaching Council chief executive Lesley Hoskin said at the time.