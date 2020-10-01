National promises rent-to-own scheme for state house tenants, three-strike system for 'anti-social behaviour'

National wants to bring in a rent-to-own scheme to allow social housing tenants to buy their own homes, introduce a three-strike system for "anti-social behaviour" in social housing and force councils to permit more housing.

Source: 1 NEWS

National leader Judith Collins said that home ownership was "an important part of our social fabric".

"It helps give people financial security, helps families build roots in their communities and gives parents a valuable asset to pass on to their children."

The plan is estimated by National to cost $480 million over five years.

National has promised frequently to repeal the RMA and it also wants to bring in a three-strike system "for anti-social behaviour in social housing and strategies to address methamphetamine use particularly when children are involved", the policy states.

It wants community housing providers to build more social houses, using $1 billion of funding from the Housing NZ borrowing facility.

Housing spokesperson Jacqui Dean said in the first 100 days, should National be elected, they would require all councils "to immediately open up 30 years of growth for urban development and establish a fast-tracked consenting process".

These areas would include "green fields land zoned for residential, urban land zoned for density, or both".

Dean also said they would simplify "Labour’s unwieldy rental regulations".

"This will stop good landlords from fleeing the market due to cost, bringing down the cost of rents and ensuring there are enough rental properties on the market to meet demand," Dean said.

The Government brought in changes that mean rent can only be increased once a year, and in February 2021 new termination grounds for periodic tenancies would come into force.

In August 2021 tenants experiencing family violence can end their tenancy without a financial penalty.

Social housing spokesperson Simon O'Connor said social housing tenants "with good track-records" would be able to buy their homes through a shared equity scheme under National.

National would use the money Government had already allocated to a shared equity scheme.

A progressive home ownership fund was in the Green Party and Labour’s confidence and supply agreement.

In July, the $400 million scheme that included options for shared equity or ownership, rent-to-buy and leasehold homes, was only in the first stage, with 100 low-to-median income families in Auckland and Queenstown able to access the scheme.