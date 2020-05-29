TODAY |

National promises $100 million fund to get tourism sector 'back on its feet'

Source:  1 NEWS

National is proposing a $100 million grant programme for the tourism industry, if it wins the election this year. 

Source: 1 NEWS

Tourism operators could apply for 70 per cent funding for projects, private funding would need to cover the remainder. 

National Party leader Todd Muller made the promise at Coronet Peak, saying the fund would help get the tourism sector "back on its feet" following the massive decrease in business due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

"National’s Tourism Accelerator will provide direct cash support to businesses and tourist operators that are currently tossing up whether to re-open or shut up shop for good."

"Covid-19 has posed a direct challenge to the tourism industry and our Tourism Accelerator is one tool we can use to help the industry rebuild and bounce back."

Yesterday, the Government announced details of its $400 million funding into the tourism sector from Budget 2020. Regional Tourism Organisations get $20.2 million and Discover Waitomo get $4 million. 

New Zealand
Politics
Tourism
Economy
Business
