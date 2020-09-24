TODAY |

National promise tertiary providers $4K for each unemployed Kiwi that gets work

Anna Whyte, 1 News Politics Reporter
National will give tertiary training providers $4000 for each unemployed person they train and get into work.

National leader Judith Collins said the election policy "will get displaced Kiwis into jobs quickly and provide a strong incentive for polytechnics, universities and private training providers to deliver short training courses that are fully aligned with the skills Kiwi businesses need".

"'Reskilling and Retraining' includes a raft of packages which will target many sectors and will see more New Zealander’s get back into the driver’s seat," she said. 

The policy was estimated to cost $120 million - thought to be taken up by 30,000 people. The courses taken can last three months to one year. 

The student must gain full time employment within one year. 

National is also want to bring in a 12 weeks business training and mentoring programme to help people who are unemployed get skills to run a business. 

It was thought there are about 5000 people who have more than 10 years experience in their trade. 

It would cost $25 million, with National's entire reskilling and retraining training policy would cost $250 million. 

"This package is about getting New Zealanders back to work and developing a stronger economy and this plan will be the difference for New Zealanders, providing them with choices," Collins said. 

In August, there were 4,739 more people on the Jobseeker benefit from July and only 607 people going off the benefit from obtaining work. 

Overall, there was 197,227 people on Jobseeker support.

