National promise to keep winter energy payments, 'enhance' Super Gold Card

Anna Whyte, 1 News Politics Reporter
National is promising to keep the winter energy payment and Super Gold Card for seniors, if it gets into power, as well as pledging to create a seniors commissioner. 

The Seniors Commissioner operating spend would cost $1 million of reallocated funding from the Ministry of Social Development. NZ First have also promised to create a seniors commissioner. 

New Zealand already has a Retirement Commissioner, however, Collins said that "given that seniors face unique issues and challenges, National believes they need a dedicated champion".

"Strong advocacy and representation is important to ensure issues, such as elder abuse, are brought to the attention of leaders and decision makers across New Zealand."

"My vision is for New Zealand to be a nation where seniors are respected, feel safe and secure and quality health treatment is available in a timely manner," Collins said. 

Broadcaster Mark Sainsbury was one of the voices advocating for a seniors commissioner, telling TVNZ1's Q+A in 2019 there was not a position and saying there was no single focus on older people.

National also want to bring in a Dementia Care Action Plan, that would see dedicated funding, an increase in information available about dementia and auditing of training courses of carers to improve care. 

Collins reiterated the promise to progressively raise the retirement age to 67 from July, 2037, saying this would "more fairly spread the costs and benefits of superannuation". 

It also wanted to increase the required residency period for superannuation eligibility from 10 to 20 years. 

National’s seniors spokesperson Tim Macindoe said they would "enhance the existing SuperGold Card and direct the Office of Seniors to negotiate enhanced discounts for vision, dental and hearing aids". 

