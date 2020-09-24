TODAY |

National promise to create 10K jobs a month, halt 2021 minimum wage increase

Anna Whyte, 1 News Politics Reporter
National is promising to create 10,000 jobs a month, if elected, to pull unemployment down to four per cent by 2025. 

It also wants to suspend an increase to the minimum wage next year and stop "70s style fair-pay agreements".

Leader Judith Collins said her party would "work with businesses, not against them, by giving them the confidence to lead the recovery and create more jobs and higher incomes for Kiwis and their families". 

Labour had promised to increase the minimum wage to $20 next year and the Green Party want to bring in fair pay agreements for essential workers in an attempt to see them getting higher pay. 

Economic Development spokesperson Todd McClay said under National, there would be an 18 month halt on regulations and policies "that add costs to Kiwi businesses and calling for all other political parties to do the same in order to support businesses to lead the economic recovery". 

Treasury had forecast unemployment to be at 5.3 per cent in 2024, after rising to 7.6 per cent in 2022. 

"The persistent effects of the Covid-19 pandemic are expected to lead to a degree of economic scarring, leading to structurally higher unemployment," it says in the pre-election fiscal and economic update. 

