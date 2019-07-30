TODAY |

National 'pretty desperate' for coalition partners, Greens co-leader James Shaw says

National would need to "change everything about the way that they’re doing business" if it were to ever work with the Green Party, says its co-leader James Shaw. 

It comes as the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll revealed yesterday that National is polling ahead with 45 per cent support (equating to 57 seats in Parliament). But with ACT only in one seat, according to the poll, a coalition between Labour (43 per cent, 55 seats) and Greens (six per cent, seven seats) would be enough to keep the two parties in power. 

Meanwhile Ardern tops the preferred PM stakes while Bridges and Collins both sit on 6 per cent. Source: 1 NEWS

On TVNZ1's Q+A last night, National leader Simon Bridges said he could work with any politician in New Zealand's Parliament. 

The National leader says what matters is victory and the 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll shows 45 per cent want to vote for his party. Source: Q+A

However, Mr Shaw described Mr Bridges as "pretty desperate" for coalition partners. 

"He's got no friends...and I think the reason for that comes down to the way that they’re behaving," he said. 

"I'm very happy with the Government that we've got, and I would have to say that if they were prepared to change everything about the way that they’re doing business...I just can’t count on it," he said. 

Mr Shaw said National were "speaking out of both sides of their mouth on climate change" and, with National's attack ads, the party is "behaving appallingly at the moment".

The Green Party and Labour also were criticised for creating attack ads, with a Green Party video that mocked Mr Bridges' accent pulled down last week after drawing heavy criticism online.

Labour and National have also recently released ads taking aim at their political foes. Source: 1 NEWS

Before the video was pulled, Mr Shaw said he thought National's own "negative campaigning...is actually unacceptable" and the video was an attempt to respond with humour.

Co-leader Marama Davidson said on Q+A their party could not work on "transformational changes to truly address climate change, species threats and inequality" with the policies and the visions the National Party hold.

"Our members ultimately decide who we will work with, but based on us having to push faster and stronger, that means that National would have to make a massive turn."

The Opposition would need to make a "massive turn" to work with the Greens, Marama Davidson and James Shaw say. Source: Q+A

Q+A is on TVNZ1 Mondays at 9.30pm, and the episode is then available on TVNZ OnDemand and as a podcast in all the usual places.

