National ponders expelling Jami-Lee Ross as Simon Bridges fronts up to Indian community

The National Party is looking at whether it can expel rogue MP Jami-Lee Ross who's refusing to resign from Parliament.

Today National Party leader Simon Bridges said they were considering all options, and not ruling out using a new law they had previously criticised.

It was a case of mending bridges today as the National leader fronted up to the Indian community at the Diwali festival in Auckland after a leaked conversation he had with Mr Ross was labelled racist.

Today Mr Bridges was keen to distance himself from his former colleague.

"I think his behaviour has been unacceptable and I think it really vindicates the National caucus for doing what we did which was to get rid of him, see the back of him," Mr Bridges said.

Yesterday Mr Ross did an about-turn and said he would not resign but would would stay on as an independent MP, disappointing some voters in his Botany electorate.

"I think he probably should stick to his word and resign," one man said.

Another said: "I'm a National supporter but I'm not a supporter of that guy. I think he's just, he's bad."

Political commentator Bryce Edwards of Victoria University says National will be looking at it's options.

"National, I think, will want to use the waka jumping legislation. Of course there's the possible hypocrisy call that will be thrown against Simon Bridges and National because they fought against this legislation coming into practice," Dr Edwards said.

Asked about using the waka jumping law, Mr Bridges said: "I think we're going through our options. We'll think about these things and we'll come out with a pretty clear position on what we'll do on that regard in the next few days."

Today in Auckland National was out in numbers at the Diwali Festival.

"It's been a tough week definitely for everyone. And we are moving on. That's past. Now we have to look for our future," said Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi, National MP.

The Prime Minister, Jacinda Adern, refused to be drawn on the scandal.

"No, they're matters for them," she said.