National pledging $200 million to fix state highway labelled a 'death trap'

National is pledging $200 million to fix a State Highway 5, which has been labelled a "death trap".

There have been eight fatal crashes on state highway five between Napier and Taupō in the past year and more than 300 accidents since 2014. Source: 1 NEWS

There have been eight fatal cashes on the state highway between Napier and Taupo in the past year, and more than 300 accidents since 2014.

The money would go towards re-engineering the road layout.

Local truck driver Tony Alexander, who's campaigned for safety improvements to the road, has welcomed the proposal.

"Having some money thrown into some infrastructure on this road, it may make it a little bit more forgiving and, therefore, save some lives," he said.

The Labour Party says it's investing $5.5 billion of the national roading network, including a rebuilding programme, for State Highway 5.

