National pledges to raise NZ superannuation age to 67

National is pledging to raise the New Zealand Superannuation age from 65 to 67, starting in 2037.

National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith said today the proposal is to ensure the long-term sustainability of superannuation scheme.

It is due, he added, to the increase in lifespans and, therefore, the increase in time a person is expected to be on the superannuation.

The previous National government promised to raise the superannuation age.

In 2017, then-Prime Minister Sir Bill English announced in National's election policy that NZ super would lift to 67 by 2040.

In the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll, 68 per cent of respondents wanted the current eligibility age of 65 to remain the same, 18 per cent wanted it to rise and 12 per cent wanted it lowered.

National is also proposing to increase the minimum residency time required to be eligible for the superannuation from 10 to 20 years.

"National wants a superannuation scheme that's sustainable for future generations," Mr Goldsmith said.