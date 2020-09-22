National pledges to expand managed isolation capacity, if elected

National wants to expand New Zealand's managed isolation capability, immediately deploy Bluetooth contact tracing and look into streamlining travel arrangements from Covid-free countries.

National's Covid-19 border response spokesperson Gerry Brownlee announced the second part of National's border election promise, with the first coming out last month that included requiring all people coming into the country to return a negative test.

The whole border security plan was estimated to cost $120 million over four years.

"Covid-19 is going to be with us for a long time," Brownlee said.

"National has a plan to defeat the deficit, restore the economy and keep Kiwis safe from Covid-19."

He said the plan would also allow for skilled and essential workers to re-enter New Zealand by establishing safe conditions through increasing managed isolation facilities.

The party wants to "scale-up" capacity by allowing private accommodation providers to become approved service providers.

"National will prioritise returning Kiwis while enabling essential and skilled workers, students and, eventually, long-stay tourists to book a place in managed isolation facilities.

"New Zealand needs to grow its way out of this economic crisis, which means we need a plan to get essential workers back into the country," he said.

National also promised to investigate flexible travel arrangements from countries or areas that are Covid-19 free.

"Flexible arrangements were offered in the Government’s negotiations for rugby Tests between the All Blacks and Australia," Brownlee said.