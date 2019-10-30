National pledges dole reform and to consider vaccine requirement if returned to power

National is promising to bring back sanctions on sole parents who refuse to name their child's other parent and hold parents accountable if their child isn't in education, training or employment. It is also looking into requiring sole parents on benefits to immunise their children.

The party has also pledged to bar gang members from accessing welfare "if they've got illegal income"; pledged to allow parents to split paid parental leave so it can be taken together; and is looking into whether there should be a time limit for those aged 25 and under on the benefit.

In its latest social development policy discussion document, released this afternoon, the party states, "National hates gangs".

"They peddle misery in our communities and are responsible for the scourge of drugs in New Zealand."

It pledged to release a 'Gang Plan' next year, "requiring gang members to prove they don’t have illegal income or assets before receiving a benefit".

National leader Simon Bridges was asked on TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning on the logistics of proving illegal income.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"You'd go through what they've got, and they say where they've got the money from." He said it would be through the court system or for the Ministry of Social Development to work out.

Mr Bridges said there needed to be "accountability and obligations" for people on the benefit.

"We understand that sometimes people need help to get back on their feet. We also know that help is paid for through the taxes paid by all New Zealanders."

Under 18s

The document also proposed to "require young people up to the age of 18 to be in education, training or employment and their parents to be held accountable".

"It’s unacceptable to have a situation where so many young people are leaving school unqualified and without the skills to be employed in a modern economy," the document says.

National also want to extend a money management programme to all beneficiaries under 20.

"Our money management system for youth clients will support them to manage their payments, paying things like rent and power directly. This will help vulnerable young people to get their adult lives off to a good start, without falling into debt," social development spokesperson Louise Upston said.

Sanctions

Ms Upston said the party was committing to bringing back a "firm but fair sanctions regime".

That included bringing back the sanction penalising sole parents who don't name their child's other parent on its birth certificate.

"We believe this is the wrong approach and lets deadbeat dads off the hook when they don’t contribute to their child’s upbringing," the document states.

The Government committed to scrapping the birth certificate benefit sanction in 2017, and removed it this May as part of the benefit overhaul.

National is also looking at requiring sole parents to fully immunise their child.

Postnatal care and parental leave

National also promised to give women three days of fully funded care in their chosen a postnatal facility. Currently, people who have had vaginal births are able to stay 48 hours, and a Caesarean section results in a stay of up to five days at most places.

"The first few days after giving birth can be some of the most challenging for new mums," Ms Upston said. "This funding would be ring fenced, meaning if one mum only needs one day in care, the other two days could be used for another mum who might need a five-day stay."

Ms Upston proposed the policy last May.

National wants to allow parents to share parental leave at the same, a policy proposed in late 2017. In the discussion document, National also asked how it could "encourage dads to take more of the leave already available to them?"

National want to provide "intensive home visiting programmes to all mums under the age of 18 and some under the age of 20", children spokesperson Alfred Ngaro said.

"We also want to support young mums to improve their education so they’ve got skills and qualifications that are recognised by employers," he said.