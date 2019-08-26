National pledge to 'set a bonfire' on regulations

TODAY |

Simon Bridges is pledging to "set a bonfire on regulations", that he says constrict small businesses. 

"No one even knows how many regulations New Zealand has, but it's conservatively got to be in the tens of thousands," he said today at the launch of National's economic policy discussion document. 

"We're being really clear, we will set a bonfire on regulations. We'll get rid of 100 in our first six months."

He gave the examples of yearly hairdressing inspections and consents for standalone carports. 

Mr Bridges said it was about understanding "if you're in small business, how hard it's been with the morass of regulations". 

"We want to make it easier for you to do what New Zealand needs you to. 

Source: Breakfast

"A strong economy means New Zealanders have more in their back pockets to afford the things that matter to them," Mr Bridges said.

He said New Zealand's economy should be booming, but instead "businesses are crippled with uncertainty".

National announced new commitments that include:

  • Requiring all government departments and government agencies to pay their contractors on time and within 30 days
  • Eliminating two old regulations for every new regulation introduced in the first term
  • Requiring quality cost-benefit analysis for any major new regulation
  • Māori land reform 
  • Ensuring the Treasury has a greater focus on providing sound advice on the effectiveness of Government spending, identifying wasteful spending and driving higher productivity in the public sector

Mr Bridges said the party also welcomed public feedback on several other proposals including approaches in infrastructure funding, removing remaining tariffs and removing the ability for Governments to give preferential pay agreements to union members during public sector wage negotiations.

Source: Breakfast
