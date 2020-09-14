National pledge investment in school learning support, more teacher aides

National is pledging a $630 million investment in learning support and teaching aides for schools in its education election promise.

It is part of a $1.9 billion education package over four years, should National be elected.

The party wants a $480 million boost in learning support and $150 million for about 1500 new teacher aides for the next four years.

It also wants to create more kura kaupapa, integrated, special character and partnership schools by 2023, and also to give primary and intermediate children the opportunity to learn at least one other language, costing $40 million per year.

"National will increase spending in education every year including increasing operational funding for schools and early childhood education services," leader Judith Collins said.

"We want all children to go on to achieve great things."

National's education spokesperson Nicola Willis said investing in teacher aides and learning support would make a difference.

"Around one-in-five children need extra support at school due to learning, disability, behavioural, health or other challenges.

"Right now, too many of these children are missing out on what they need to fulfill their potential," she said.

"This unmet need is a drag on New Zealand’s rate of educational achievement and takes a heavy toll on families, teachers and other students whose learning may be disrupted."