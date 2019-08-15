National pledge to build $300 million marine dry dock in Whangārei that will create 600 jobs

The National Party has this afternoon pledged to deliver a $300 million dry dock at Northport in Whangārei that will create 600 jobs.

Northport (file picture, not the August 14 accident scene). Source: istock.com

Judith Collins made the announcement in Whangārei today, alongside Whangārei MP Dr Shane Reti and Northland MP Matt King.

“National is the party of infrastructure. We know how to deliver quality infrastructure which will lay the bedrock for improvements to our long-term productivity and economic capacity,” Collins said.

“We need to grow ourselves out of this economic crisis. This project will create jobs and generate export revenue.”

National said they would seek capital from the private sector to invest in the project as well as tapping into the National Infrastructure Bank.

Reti said the dock would be a "big win" for Whangārei.

"It is estimated to create 400 high paying permanent jobs and an extra 200 jobs during the two to three year construction period,” Reti said.

“National is aspirational for Whangārei and the wider Northland region. The marine dry dock will provide a much needed injection which contributes to the long-term prosperity of the region and the rest of the country.”

King, who will face off with New Zealand First's Shane Jones for the Northland electorate at this year's election, added Whangārei was an "ideal location".

"It has an available workforce, is within reasonable proximity to our main Navy base and is the deepest natural port in New Zealand, including hectares of undeveloped land,” King said.