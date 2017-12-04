TODAY |

National plans on creating two new national parks and Great Walks

Source:  1 NEWS

The National Party plans on creating two new national parks and an ocean sanctuary around the Kermadec Islands if it's elected into Government in September.

Purakaunui Bay, in Southern Otago. Source: istock.com

One of the national parks would be located on the Coromandel Peninsula, and the other in the Catlins on existing conservation land. A new Great Walk would be established alongside each new national park.

National also plans to re-commit to the Predator Free New Zealand 2050 goal and to work with iwi on establishing an ocean sanctuary around the Kermadec Islands, alongside further marine reserves.

Party leader Judith Collins says the establishment of new national parks and the Kermadec Ocean Sanctuary will “protect and improve” New Zealand’s biodiversity.

“We’re lucky to have some of the most beautiful landscapes and wildlife in the world.

“National will take a balanced, long-term and pragmatic approach to conservation to ensure that all New Zealanders – both here today and future generations – will have the opportunity to experience and enjoy our incredible natural environment.”

Further plans include an update to the 1993 Tahr Management Plan, and ensuring New Zealanders are able to continue to enjoy access to recreational fishing, whitebaiting and hunting.

It also plans to provide $15 million in Department of Conservation funding to predator-free sanctuaries that have been affected by a plunge in international visitors and public donations due to Covid-19. 

