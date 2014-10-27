 

National plans $72m fast track upgrade of Wellington commuter link 'choke point'

Upgrades to the main commuter links in and out of Wellington will be fast tracked under a plan announced by National's transport spokesman Simon Bridges.

Construction on the estimated $72 million Melling interchange would begin early in the next term of government if National is re-elected while a design would also be fast-tracked for the Kennedy Good interchange further north.

"The Melling intersection is currently a real choke point, particularly at peak times and the use of traffic signals at the intersection is a safety and crash risk," Mr Bridges said today. 

"The new interchange will improve travel times for people and freight moving around the Wellington region, support economic growth and boost the region's productivity."

He's promised a detailed business case on both interchanges.

