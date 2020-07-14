National Party 'wasted a bit of time' under Muller but is now 'stronger than four weeks ago' under Collins - Simon Bridges

Simon Bridges has taken aim at former National Party leader Todd Muller, saying while the party "wasted a bit of time," it's now "stronger than we were four weeks ago."

Mr Bridges was ousted from the top spot following a leadership coup led by Mr Muller in May.

Mr Muller served as the National leader for 53 days before announcing his resignation on Tuesday, citing health concerns. He was replaced by Judith Collins following an emergency caucus meeting.

In an interview with Newstalk ZB yesterday, Mr Bridges said while he was "really disappointed" in how the events leading up to his ousting played out, the party is now "stronger than we were four weeks ago," the Herald reports.

"We wasted a bit of time. There's a bunch of complex reasons for that," he said.

"We're on the comeback trail. Even as the underdog we have a path to victory."

Mr Bridges said while the Covid-19 pandemic and people's strengthened support for the Labour-led government has been "a bruising time for National," the party has a "real chance" of winning the September election under Ms Collins.



"We've got a new leader, people know her experience, they know her toughness, they know what she's about and we do still have a strong team," he said.