National Party to vote for new leader to take on Jacinda Ardern's government today

National Party leadership hopefuls are set to find out their fates today as the caucus votes for a new leader.

Simon Bridges, Amy Adams, Judith Collins, Steven Joyce and Mark Mitchell are all vying to be the next National Party leader.
The five contenders to replace outgoing leader Bill English will have just a few minutes each to make their final pitches to their colleagues in caucus today and are believed to have spent the weekend working the phones.

Media in recent days have widely tipped Tauranga's Simon Bridges as the front-runner, with Selwyn member Amy Adams a close second.

But National's progressive voting system - where the contender with lowest votes drops out each round until someone receives a majority of 29 - means the outcome is not an easy one to predict.

Ms Collins yesterday was quick to shoot down a media report speculating she only had one other backer, calling it a "load of bollocks".

"I have a good dollop of support and I'm really pleased with it," she told the AM Show. "In our progressive voting system, you just don't know what's going to happen."

The other two contenders in the race are National's 'minister for everything' Steven Joyce and former defence minister Mark Mitchell.

No one is thought to yet have the 29 votes needed for an outright win in the first round.

The party's 56-member caucus will vote for both the leadership and deputy leadership. It's not yet clear if anyone else will be seeking to replace current deputy Paula Bennet.

The results of the votes will not officially be made public, according to whip Jami-Lee Ross.

