National Party support drops below Labour in latest 1 NEWS poll

The Labour Party has gained support and National has dropped in the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll, despite optimism for the country’s economic outlook taking a dive.

The results show Labour is up three per cent to 45 per cent, and National is down two to 43 per cent compared to the last poll nearly three months ago.

Party Support:

Labour Party – 45% (up 3%)

National Party – 43% (down 2%)

Green Party – 7% (up 1%)

New Zealand First – 5% (steady)

Maori Party – 1% (steady)

National Party leader Simon Bridges said it was a reflection of the “toughest, worst week in living memory for National and I think for any leader”.

“We know we’ve got to move back very quick to holding the Government to account. We’ve got to get back to talking about what matters for New Zealanders,” he told 1 NEWS.

It comes after the dramatic political events of last week in National, with MP Jami-Lee Ross quitting the party after making a series of allegations against leader Simon Bridges.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told 1 NEWS she was “never complacent but really heartened” by the results of Labour’s increase.

The Green Party have also risen by 1 per cent, up to seven per cent, with NZ First steady on five per cent.

The latest poll also showed Simon Bridges decreasing by three per cent down to seven per cent as preferred Prime Minister, with Jacinda Ardern rising two per cent to her highest rating of 42 per cent.

Economic Outlook

Optimistic – 33% (down 6%)

Pessimistic – 41% (up 6%)

Optimism over New Zealand’s economic outlook has decreased, dropping down to 33 per cent from 39 per cent in the last poll.

Pessimism grew by six per cent, up to 41 per cent.

National leader Simon Bridges said the economy “was in downturn”, and said the Government is letting people down.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the economic outlook results reflected the international environment.

“We have seen a down-grading over global growth numbers, predominantly because of the trade war we’re seeing between China and the United States,” she says.

“Domestically, we’re in good shape.”