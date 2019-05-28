National Party release recommendations of health and safety review

National have released recommendations from its health and safety review, wedged hours between two leaks of what the party claim to be highly secretive Budget details.

The party released a summary of recommendations by consultancy firm Progressive Safety Limited at 1pm. National also sent out what it says are Budget details at 10am and 1.30pm today.

Leader Simon Bridges launched the review last October, after four women anonymously came forward to Newsroom with allegations against rogue MP Jami-Lee Ross. Mr Ross tweeted that he did not "agree with the characterisation of the relationships in the story, but they did take place. I apologise for the hurt I've caused".

National President Peter Goodfellow said the health and safety review was to ensure "continued best practice" for complainants, good communication between Parliamentary and volunteer wings and to create a code of conduct.

Also in October, Mr Bridges said the party would "get independent advice from the best people we can and we will make sure we are doing everything we can so women can feel safe in the workplace and in National".



In April, MPs at the time did not appear to have been consulted.

Mr Bridges said he could confirm today "female members of Parliament have been part of this process".

When asked if the review in full would be released, Mr Bridges said, "what was always the undertaking from me was a summary of the recommendations".

"I can assure you it leaves nothing that is important or significant out."

The health and safety recommendations include: