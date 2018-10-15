National Party in turmoil after a day of extraordinary political drama

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has called discounting by fuel retailers requiring a minimum spend as having a "disproportionate effect" on those unable to afford to pay high amounts at the pump.
"There is an increasing use of discounting by fuel retailers, yet some of them require a minimum spend," Ms Ardern said at her weekly post-Cabinet press conference, when asked about the high price for fuel.
"There will be a group of consumers who will not reach that minimum spend because of the restrictions on their income.
"There are a lot of tools and devices used in marketing that will be having a disproportionate effect on consumers."
Ms Ardern said she would be "very interested" to see the role minimum spend discounts were having on fuel prices, and she hoped a market study would look into it.
It comes as the Prime Minister faces pressure over fuel taxes, as prices reach record highs around the country.