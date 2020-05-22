TODAY |

National Party to hold leadership vote today

The National Party will be voting on its leadership today in an emergency caucus meeting, with current leader Simon Bridges' job hanging in the balance.

Mr Bridges and deputy leader Paula Bennett are being challenged for the top jobs.

All of the National Party MPs have been recalled to Wellington for the emergency leadership vote, set to take place at midday today.

It comes after two disastrous polls for the party were revealed this week, including a 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll last night that had National slump to 29 per cent.

Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller is one of those gunning for the leadership job and 1 NEWS understands he wants Auckland Central MP Nikki Kaye as his deputy.

It's understood Rodney MP Mark Mitchell may also be putting his name in the hat.

The pressure is on for the MPs, with Labour sitting at 59 per cent in the latest poll.

Whoever comes out on top in today's meeting will likely be challenging Jacinda Ardern for the job of  Prime Minister at the September 19 election.

