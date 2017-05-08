 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


National Party couldn't have copied Eminem, because his beat wasn't original, court hears

share

Ryan Boswell 

1 NEWS Reporter

The closing arguments are being heard in the High Court battle between rap star Eminem and the National Party.

A pop music expert today told the Wellington court the song at the centre of the case is itself not an original.
Source: 1 NEWS

It's being argued in the High Court in Wellington that National breached copyright when it used the song EminemEsque in its 2014 election campaign advertisement.

Eight Mile Style, which holds the rights to the song Lose Yourself, says the song was copied from their chart topping hit.

National Party lawyer Greg Arthur pointed to evidence presented which suggested the threshold for a breach of copyright is high.

He said the basic building blocks for so many pieces of music are the same and the only part that's original is the melody.

"A steady beat isn't original, that would be just boom boom boom. It's the melody that makes it original," Mr Arthur said.

Justice Cull asked Mr Arthur that if the so-called building blocks were so common, then why was the song recognised as being Eminem's?

"It was a beat, it was a sound. It sounded like Eminem" Justice Cull said.

Mr Arthur said just one person supposedly recognised the song as Eminem, in a room full of 500 party delegates and the media.

"Strip away the melodic line in Lose Yourself and all you've got is a non-original syncopated beat," he said.

The trial continues.

Oliver seems to be pretty keen to show clips of Katie Bradford saying 'Eminem', so why not invite her on his show?
Source: Seven Sharp
Bill English wasn't going to take Oliver's comments lying down.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Ryan Boswell

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:17
1
The bear was spotted wandering around a neighbourhood doing whatever it liked – but one family dog took a stand.

Watch: Wandering bear takes dip in suburban swimming pool, then confronts family dog - bad mistake!

00:17
2
The incident unfolded on the water in Bermuda.

Watch: Over she goes! Oracle capsizes spectacularly AGAIN in today's America's Cup training session

02:51
3
Breakfast weatherman Matt McLean has the latest forecast

Prepare for a drenching as heavy rain, strong winds set to hit much of New Zealand today and tomorrow

00:45
4
He nearly talked himself into corner this morning. But not quite.

Video: Dan Carter tries to talk up the Lions moments after Hall of Fame induction - in London - but won't back them!

02:03
5
A pop music expert today told the Wellington court the song at the centre of the case is itself not an original.

National Party couldn't have copied Eminem, because his beat wasn't original, court hears

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

00:45
He nearly talked himself into corner this morning. But not quite.

Video: Dan Carter tries to talk up the Lions moments after Hall of Fame induction - in London - but won't back them!

Carter was inducted into the Rugby Players Association's hall of fame this morning in London.

01:19
Jack Tame and Professor Grant Schofield discuss the Government’s latest guidelines for the amount of exercise and sleep young Kiwis should be getting.

'Boundaries' needed around screen time which is cutting into children's sleep time, public health expert warns parents

Professor Grant Schofield said 6/10 primary school kids' screen time isn't limited.

00:17
The incident unfolded on the water in Bermuda.

Watch: Over she goes! Oracle capsizes spectacularly AGAIN in today's America's Cup training session

The accident happened earlier this morning as the team were testing out their pre-start routine.

02:01
The Australian Government is slapping an extra tax on its major banks, which own the main operators here in NZ.

Should an extra tax be slapped on banks in NZ?

The Australian Government is slapping an extra tax on its major banks, which own the main operators here in NZ.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ