National Party couldn't have copied Eminem, because his beat wasn't original, court hears

The closing arguments are being heard in the High Court battle between rap star Eminem and the National Party.

It's being argued in the High Court in Wellington that National breached copyright when it used the song EminemEsque in its 2014 election campaign advertisement.

Eight Mile Style, which holds the rights to the song Lose Yourself, says the song was copied from their chart topping hit.

National Party lawyer Greg Arthur pointed to evidence presented which suggested the threshold for a breach of copyright is high.

He said the basic building blocks for so many pieces of music are the same and the only part that's original is the melody.

"A steady beat isn't original, that would be just boom boom boom. It's the melody that makes it original," Mr Arthur said.

Justice Cull asked Mr Arthur that if the so-called building blocks were so common, then why was the song recognised as being Eminem's?

"It was a beat, it was a sound. It sounded like Eminem" Justice Cull said.

Mr Arthur said just one person supposedly recognised the song as Eminem, in a room full of 500 party delegates and the media.

"Strip away the melodic line in Lose Yourself and all you've got is a non-original syncopated beat," he said.