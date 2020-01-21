National Party could target the 'angry white vote' this election, commentator says

The National Party may look to harness the "angry white vote" this election in the way Donald Trump, Boris Johnson and Scott Morrison have done, a political commentator says.

Speaking this morning on TVNZ 1's Breakfast to John Campbell, Thomas Pryor said the party's style and tactics recently have been alluding to a more attacking style of politics.

Pryor said parties on the right, including National and ACT, may look to harness "the angry white vote, who feel like their voices aren't being heard and that 'woke' issues are dominating conversation".

"If there's enough anger in that constituency, then potentially that could be quite a powerful force," Pryor said.

Commentator Emma Espiner agreed, and said some of those types of voters may currently be voting for parties like New Zealand First, who could be seen as having not delivered on policies like the abolishment of Māori seats.

Pryor said while National could adopt tactics seen in recent elections in Australia, England and United States, he perceived that the level of anger from disaffected people was not as high in New Zealand, compared with those countries.

"But it's definitely there," Pryor said.

Pryor said the National Party's style of advertising and their tone had become more "brutal" and that "they're definitely targeting that".

"Standing up for the people whose voices haven't been heard and really trying to play classic wedge politics."

Espiner said that the media have an important role to play in not amplifying issues which are unconstructive or divisive, and focus instead on policy.

"There is a role that the media plays in making this stuff seem bigger than it actually is," Espiner said.