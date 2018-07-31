 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

National Party calls for increasing penalties for synthetic cannabis dealers

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
Health
Crime and Justice

Simon Bridges does not think the Government is doing enough to combat synthetic cannabis and says increasing penalities for dealers would have an impact, however the Minister for Health says there is no evidence that it would work.

Minister of Health David Clark said the Government want to take "a harm reduction approach and do whatever will work urgently because it's a deep concern that this number has spiked". 

The Government are looking at “urgent measures” to combat the rise after the coroner found up to 45 people died in the past year. Source: 1 NEWS

It was found that 40-45 people died synthetic cannabis-related deaths in the past year.

Dr Clark said there was no evidence increasing penalties would reduce drug related harm, after being asked about National MP Simeon Brown's member's bill that would extend prison time for synthetic cannabis dealers. 

"Those who pedal these drugs need to face the full force of the law, I agree with that, but none of them are pedalling drugs thinking they're going to be caught at the moment, I think that's one of the concerns," Dr Clark said.

National Party leader Simon Bridges said Mr Brown's member's bill would "put it on par really with supply of cannabis, and what we're seeing here is the effects are even worse".

He thought "upping" the penalties would have an effect.

Those who take synthetic cannabis "run the risk of dying", said Minister for Police Stuart Nash.

"When people are dying, then that's a pretty big deal," Mr Nash said. 

"The thing about synthetic, you just never know what's in it."

He said it was "everything from people in their back sheds with grass-clippings and fly-spray rolling stuff up, to stuff that's being imported". 

Mr Nash later told The Spinoff this was only a metaphor and reiterated they do not know what is in synthetic cannabis, but called it "cheap and nasty stuff". 

"The suppliers are targeting those at the lower end of the scale, those who are really disaffected, sometimes the homeless, so we've got to come up with a different strategy to get information out there."

Yesterday Acting Prime Minister Winston Peters said the Ministry of Health, Justice, Police and Customs will coordinate "on how to best urgently reduce and the size and supply of the drug with the aim of turning this spike around and getting this dangerous drug out of our communities".

The Acting PM said he’d like to see “some fresh eyes from the street” help Government curb the spike in deaths over the past year. Source: Breakfast

National have a member’s bill to increase the prison time for dealers, which they say will help protect people. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
Health
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:20
Mr Bridges said the seriousness of the New Zealand economy deserved better than jokes form the Acting Prime Minister.

Watch: Winston Peters makes fun of Simon Bridges' accent before labelling him a 'joke' in testy Parliamentary exchange
2

Fair Go: Moving out of retirement village costs family large chunk of inheritance
3

Outrage in France after woman who stood up to sexual harassment gets assaulted
4

Watch: Dillian Whyte sports Samoan necklace after beating Joseph Parker – 'Their way of honouring me for beating their champion'
5

National MP Gerry Brownlee asks Speaker if it's 'Parliamentary to refer to a member being drunk' during feisty Question Time
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Expat claims Great Walk fees a 'money grab from tourists', complains to Human Rights Commission
A composite image of Karlie Pearce-Stevenson (L) and her mother Jade Pearce-Stevenson.

Man admits murdering mother and daughter, 2, whose bodies were found 1200km apart in two Australian states

High country station sale to Czech national raises worries over land meant for a National Park
02:20
Mr Bridges said the seriousness of the New Zealand economy deserved better than jokes form the Acting Prime Minister.

Watch: Winston Peters makes fun of Simon Bridges' accent before labelling him a 'joke' in testy Parliamentary exchange

NZ business confidence hits 10-year-low in ANZ survey

AAP
Topics
New Zealand
Economy
Business

Pessimism among New Zealand businesses has reached its worst point in a decade, according to a bank survey, continuing a trend emerging since the Labour-led Government took power.

ANZ's latest survey today showed a net 45 per cent of respondents in July expected the country's economy to worsen in the year ahead, compared to 39 per cent last month.

ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner warned the trend was increasing the risk of the economy stalling.

"Sustained low business confidence increases the risk that firms will delay investment and hiring decisions, in what could become something of a self- fulfilling prophecy," she said.

The figures are now at their lowest point since May 2008.

Their downwards trend has been an ongoing target of attack by the opposition, which says Jacinda Ardern's Government has spooked companies with its policies.

"This Government is having the same effect on business confidence that a global finance crisis did a decade ago," National Party leader Simon Bridges told reporters today.

Changes such as a ban on future oil exploration, industrial relations laws and new immigration rules were already seeing more Kiwis heading to Australia, he said.

But the Government has rejected that, saying the figures reflect bias on the part of business and global conditions, rather than any change in the domestic economy.

"The fundamentals of the economy are sound. We've still got relatively low unemployment, we've got a surplus, we've got debt tracking down," Finance Minister Grant Robertson said today.

"Quite clearly we know from previous business confidence surveys that, when there is a Labour-led government, (businesses) have generally been pessimistic."

New Zealand's gross domestic product, the envy of the developed world in recent years, has slipped since late 2017.

It saw growth of 0.5 per cent in the first three months of the year, compared to an average of 0.9 per cent since 2014.

Treasury forecasts the economy will average about 3 per cent annual growth for the next few years, and as much as 3.8 per cent in the year ending June 2019, but most economists now forecast growth to be below 3 per cent in 2018.

Shopping mall Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Economy
Business
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
01:37
His comments came after Winston Peters labelled Simon Bridges a "joke" while the two faced off over the economy.

National MP Gerry Brownlee asks Speaker if it's 'Parliamentary to refer to a member being drunk' during feisty Question Time

Expat claims Great Walk fees a 'money grab from tourists', complains to Human Rights Commission

Watch: Winston Peters makes fun of Simon Bridges' accent before labelling him a 'joke' in testy Parliamentary exchange

1 NEWS Community: Homeless outreach group to launch fleet of showers, washing machines on wheels for Aucklanders in need

Northland kapa haka rehab programme uses waiata to fight addiction - 'It’s taught me to open up my eyes to the world'

National MP Gerry Brownlee asks Speaker if it's 'Parliamentary to refer to a member being drunk' during feisty Question Time

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics

National MP Gerry Brownlee asked the Speaker of the House if it's "Parliamentary to refer to a member being drunk" during a feisty Question Time today.

His comments came after Winston Peters labelled Simon Bridges a "joke" while the two faced off over the economy.

"Mr Speaker if it's parliamentary to refer to a member as being a 'joke' would it not equally be parliamentary to refer to a member being drunk?" Mr Brownlee asked during a point of order.

Speaker Trevor Mallard paused for thought before responding: "My view is that one is a matter of fact and the other is a matter of opinion.

"If the member is seriously suggesting the latter in the house and he is inaccurate he is making a gross breach of privilege."

Mr Brownlee then stood to make another point of order asking for further explanation on the matter, however, the Speaker told him to resume his seat, not granting the National Party MP's request.

Just before this exchange took place, the National Party leader was questioning the Acting Prime Minister about the state of the New Zealand economy when things got personal.

"What is the Government doing to keep ambitious young New Zealanders in the country considering a new mining job was advertised in Australia every six minutes, while here his Government has banned oil and gas exploration as well as mining on conservation land," Mr Bridges said.

Mr Peters then shot back, making fun of Mr Bridges accent.

"This Government has not banned oil and gas exploration and whatever that industry called 'mining' is, I am having difficulty trying to understand it."

The answer clearly didn't sit well with the National Party leader.

"Is the reality that when New Zealand has the worst business confidence in a decade, that has a flow on investment and jobs that all he can do is come down to this House and make jokes about it," Mr Bridges said.

Mr Peters wasn't swayed by Mr Bridges comments.

"I can't win the jokes stake I'm looking at one in terms of his ambition, but I want to tell that member that they can be as mealy mouthed and as doomsday as you like but they won't succeed in the polls or winning the next election," Mr Peters said.

"If they want to help, we welcome all the help they can give, but given their last nine years of abysmal performance I don't think so."

His comments came after Winston Peters labelled Simon Bridges a "joke" while the two faced off over the economy. Source: Parliament TV
Topics
New Zealand
Politics