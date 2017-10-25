 

National Party appeals verdict in 'EminemEsque' music case

Katie Bradford 

1 NEWS Political Reporter

Another step has been taken in the Eight Mile Style versus National Party case with the party confirming today it has appealed the verdict against it.

The party has been told to stump up with more than half a million dollars for breaching the rapper's copyright.
The party was ordered to pay $600,000 after the High Court found it breached copyright law last month over the use of the song called EminemEsque and accusations it sounded like Eminem's chart-topping hit Lose Yourself.

National Party secretary Greg Hamilton has told 1 NEWS an appeal was filed in the court this week.

But he said he wouldn't be commenting further because the case is now before the court.

Eminem was not involved in the case, although after the verdict he announced he'd be giving his share of the money to charity.

National's defence was that it paid to use the song through soundalike company BeatBox and it had been repeatedly assured it didn't breach copyright laws.

