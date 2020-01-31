National Party ads ruled acceptable, despite criticism by complainant they were 'inherently not honest'

A National Party advertisement on petrol prices was not misleading, the Advertising Standards Authority has ruled.

National's fuel price ad, which was ruled acceptable by the ASA Source: National Party

By Yvette McCullough of rnz.co.nz

Yesterday the ASA published rulings on complaints on three different ads - none of which were upheld.

One ad, which had four complaints, compared average fuel prices and taxes under National between 2008 and 2017, to average prices under Labour on 29 November 2019.

It also featured a bar graph that was not to scale.

Another ad, with nine complaints, featured a bar graph comparing rents under National and Labour - which was again not to scale.

A third complaint was laid against an ad which used a movie poster format with images of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Finance Minister Grant Robertson and included the text "How to lose a surplus in 2 years".

The Complaints Board ruled that National's social media ads were "advocacy advertising" and therefore robust expression of opinion was allowed provided the advertiser was clearly identified.

A majority of the board found that the data displayed on the two ads with graphs was correct and sourced, which saved the hyperbolic graphic from being misleading.

However on the fuel ad, a minority of the board disagreed and said it was said it was "reasonable for an audience to assume the visual element of a graphic comparison would match the numerical data it represents".

"The minority considered that some consumers would rely solely on the bar graph proportions rather than the numbers provided, especially when viewed in conjunction with the strong wording used in the text of the advertisement that said the government was "fleecing New Zealanders", the ruling read.

One of the four people who complained about this ad, Dylan Reeve, said he was disappointed by the ruling.

"I kind of expected them to let them go on the graph - you know, graphs get misused in advertising all the time, frequently not showing the axis properly or not labelling things.

"But I thought averaging nine years of data and comparing to one sample was just not a representative way of showing the data," he said.

Reeve said in his view something that is "mischievous" is "inherently not honest".

"The main reason I complained in this instance is because I'd seen a lot of ads from the National Party which I felt were definitely finding the most extreme way to present their argument.

"I feel that they're walking on the wrong side of honesty and I don't want to see our election campaign heading that way," he said.

Reeve said he was contemplating whether or not to appeal the ruling.

A spokesperson for National said they were always confident their social media ads were not misleading.