National outbreak of whooping cough declared by Ministry of Health with babies under one-year-old the most vulnerable

A national outbreak of whooping cough has been declared by the Ministry of Heath, with 1,315 new cases reported since the beginning of 2017.

Source: 1 NEWS

"Babies under one-year-old are most vulnerable to the disease and often catch it from older siblings, their parents or family members and friends," Ministry of Health Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay said in a statement today.

"The best way to protect babies is for pregnant women to get their free immunisation against whooping cough between 28 and 38 weeks of pregnancy, and take their baby for their free immunisations when they’re six weeks, three months and five months old."

The Ministry of Health is advising siblings of new-borns should also be up-to-date with their immunisations. Older children receive free boosters at four and 11 years of age.

"On time immunisation is vitally important," says Dr McElnay.

"If immunisation is delayed, babies are vulnerable for longer."

The most recent national outbreak in New Zealand spanned from August 2011 to December 2013, with about 11,000 cases notified.

Three youngsters died during this last outbreak and hundreds needed hospital treatment.

The Ministry of Health said outbreaks of the disease occur every three to five years.

The main strategy for dealing with whooping cough in New Zealand is vaccination aimed at preventing disease in babies.

If pregnant women are vaccinated, they will pass that immunity on to their babies, protecting them until they are able to be immunised at six weeks of age.

The Ministry has asked midwives and general practices to work together to ensure that pregnant women are referred to general practices for immunisation.

The Ministry of Health has warned people to be extra vigilant in gathering for Christmas and New Year celebrations, to protect young babies from whooping cough.