National optimistic for manual workers if Super age rises to 67

"Everybody is learning," says National's Paul Goldsmith in response to questioning over his party's pledge to raise the NZ Super age and the impact that would have for those in manual jobs.

Your playlist will load after this ad

National yesterday brought back its 2017 promise to increase the superannuation age from 65 to 67, starting in 2037.

On TVNZ1's Q+A Mr Goldsmith, National's finance spokesperson was asked what options were available for those in manual jobs that may not be able to work until 67.

"You don’t have to do the same job all your life," Mr Goldsmith said.

"That’s the thing that everybody is learning, that you can do lots of different things. You can be more active physically younger, and then go off and do something different."

Q+A host Jack Tame used the example of a builder who had worked in the industry for 40 years.

"My experience of builders is they’re very adaptable people," Mr Goldsmith said. "They can come up with all sorts of things, you never know what people can do at different stages of their lives."

"That’s one of the great challenges we’ve got as a country, that we are living longer, healthier lives."

Mr Goldsmith said the reason why the proposed policy would only apply from 2037 was to "send a long signal".

"We’ve got the money to pay for superannuation for people who are older, but we do need to send a signal down the line... we need to go about it in a sustainable manner."

Australia is set to raise the superannuation age to 67 by 2023.

"We’re not in quite the same crisis," Mr Goldsmith said.