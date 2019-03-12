National not ruling out 'cup of tea' deal in Botany seat held by Jami-Lee Ross

National is being coy about the idea of a Christian party lead by senior National MP Alfred Ngaro.

A spokesperson for National Party leader Simon Bridges says: "There’s always a lot of rumour and speculation around coalition partners. We’ve always said options will appear before the election."

They say there are no discussions about deals in seats going on like we saw with the ACT Party in Epsom.

"We’ve already seen the Sustainable New Zealand Party. Time will tell what else comes up."

National won’t say whether a "cup of tea" deal in the safe National seat of Botany is on the cards. The seat is currently held by Independent MP Jami-Lee Ross.

Alfred Ngaro is a list MP, a former Minister and a father of four. He came to Parliament in 2011.