National not ruling out 'cup of tea' deal in Botany seat held by Jami-Lee Ross

Jessica Mutch McKay
1 NEWS Political Editor
1 NEWS
Jessica Mutch McKay

National is being coy about the idea of a Christian party lead by senior National MP Alfred Ngaro.

A spokesperson for National Party leader Simon Bridges says: "There’s always a lot of rumour and speculation around coalition partners. We’ve always said options will appear before the election."

They say there are no discussions about deals in seats going on like we saw with the ACT Party in Epsom.

"We’ve already seen the Sustainable New Zealand Party. Time will tell what else comes up."

National won’t say whether a "cup of tea" deal in the safe National seat of Botany is on the cards. The seat is currently held by Independent MP Jami-Lee Ross.

National Party's Alfred Ngaro. Source: New Zealand Parliament

Alfred Ngaro is a list MP, a former Minister and a father of four. He came to Parliament in 2011.

Mr Ngaro hasn’t returned calls this morning.

The police have referred the renegade MP’s complaint to the Serious Fraud Office, following Mr Ross’ explosive revelations.
Source: 1 NEWS
