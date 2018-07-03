National MP's stepbrother gets 25 years' prison in US

A birthday party in South Auckland took a turn for the worse when a fight broke out down the road and a gun was pulled.

The group of teenagers were drinking in a garage on Wilson Place, in Papakura, when they heard gunshots around 1:00am, reports the NZ Herald.

"We were having a couple of beers and heard a raruraru outside," said 18-year-old Harmony Stewart.

"Just people fighting and then everyone ran out on the street and then we heard the shotgun."

She says people went running when they heard multiple shots fired.

"They came back in covered in blood, I was just trying to help them."

Stewart's letterbox is peppered with gunshot holes and police have cordoned off the property.

She says she hasn't been able to go in for a clothes or dog food.

Police have been making enquiries this morning and have requested CCTV footage from the local dairy.

"I don't know why it happened at my house," said Stewart. "Probably gang stuff, it's always gang stuff around here."

Police say the shots were fired from a vehicle towards a group of people on the street.

"Three males, two 16 year-olds and an 18-year-old, received minor injuries," says Detective Senior Sergeant Graeme Fleming.

Police believe this was a targeted incident and do not believe there is any ongoing risk to the wider public.