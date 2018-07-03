 

National MP's stepbrother gets 25 years' prison in US

RNZ
New Zealander Clinton Thinn has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison after being convicted of murder in the United States.

The 30-year-old was found guilty of strangling his cellmate with a prison shirt.

The judge in the San Diego Superior Court also ordered Thinn to pay Lyle Woodward's funeral costs, of $2700.

Prosecutor Karra Reedy told the court that Thinn was dangerous and had made threatening remarks in a probation interview.

But his lawyer said the comments had been misunderstood.

Clinton Thinn is the stepbrother of National MP, Nikki Kaye.

Clinton Thinn has been found guilty of killing a cellmate in a California prison in 2016.
Source: 1 NEWS
A birthday party in South Auckland took a turn for the worse when a fight broke out down the road and a gun was pulled.

The group of teenagers were drinking in a garage on Wilson Place, in Papakura, when they heard gunshots around 1:00am, reports the NZ Herald.

"We were having a couple of beers and heard a raruraru outside," said 18-year-old Harmony Stewart.

"Just people fighting and then everyone ran out on the street and then we heard the shotgun."

She says people went running when they heard multiple shots fired.

"They came back in covered in blood, I was just trying to help them."

Stewart's letterbox is peppered with gunshot holes and police have cordoned off the property. 

She says she hasn't been able to go in for a clothes or dog food.

Police have been making enquiries this morning and have requested CCTV footage from the local dairy.

"I don't know why it happened at my house," said Stewart. "Probably gang stuff, it's always gang stuff around here."

Police say the shots were fired from a vehicle towards a group of people on the street.

"Three males, two 16 year-olds and an 18-year-old, received minor injuries," says Detective Senior Sergeant Graeme Fleming.

Police believe this was a targeted incident and do not believe there is any ongoing risk to the wider public.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that may assist Police is asked to call Counties Manukau Police on 09 261 1321 or report anonymously to Crime stoppers on 0800 555 111.

RNZ
Victoria University of Wellington has taken another step towards changing its name in an effort to avoid confusion with other universities overseas.

Victoria University Students’ Association president Rory Lenihan-Ikin said the extra would now be enough to cover rent.
Source: 1 NEWS

Its council agreed in principle to remove "Victoria" from its name and change it to University of Wellington.

It would also adopt a new Māori name of Te Herenga Waka.

Vice chancellor Grant Guilford said it was a unanimous decision.

"It's a big decision for the university and it's taken us quite some time to get there with wide ranging consultation with students, alumni, staff, stakeholders, and a lot of research with offshore and onshore marketing.

"It's not working very well for us, people aren't recognising our university when we use that name offshore."

It was impacting their international reputation often thinking of others such as Victoria University of Melbourne, University of Victoria in British Columbia or University of Victoria in Bangladesh.

"Once that dawned on us that trying to develop this global reputation was being impacted by the fact that our work was being attributed to other people we began to realise that was short changing not only the university but it's graduates," Dr Guildford said.

The difficult bit had been an emotional attachment to the name and its 120 year history, he said.

The draft decision remains open for further feedback ahead of the university council's next meeting on 27 August when it will make a final decision. It will then need to get approval from the minister of education.

