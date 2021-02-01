TODAY |

National MPs show off their questionable cricket skills as they try to build team spirit In summer retreat

Source:  1 NEWS

Following in the age-old Kiwi tradition, National tried to build some team spirit today at its summer retreat by playing some backyard cricket – though they had a better pitch than most.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Renowned cricket tragic Chris Bishop and Chris Luxon were in the middle of all the action as the National Party tried to build some team spirit. Source: 1 NEWS

Renowned cricket tragic Chris Bishop was at the centre of the action on the Basin Reserve outfield, as was former Air NZ boss Christopher Luxon, who was seen taking a tumble after copping a stray beamer.

“Look I think the leather soles didn't quite help on a slippery Basin Reserve but great day to be out here,” Luxon said.

Paul Goldsmith pushed the spirit of the game, while Judith Collins was noticeably absent from the action.

“Some people who know how to bowl overarm and not make fools of themselves are doing it,” Collins said.

New Zealand
Politics
Black Caps
Wellington
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
07:23
Shaun Hendy’s analysis: Why Pullman cases don’t appear to have spread Covid-19
2
Christchurch man knocked unconscious in attack by suspected gang member
3
National MPs show off their questionable cricket skills as they try to build team spirit In summer retreat
4
Dying man Trevor Ponting should've been given MIQ spot from get-go — Hipkins
5
Seven Sharp's Laura Daniel takes Bachelorette contestants out for a spin ahead of series premiere
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Smaller tourist operators ask Government for level playing field as they struggle on with border closure

Ties, jackets to remain in dress code for male MPs in Parliament
01:49

Government aims to overturn 'uneven playing field' for Māori wards on councils

01:16

Dying man Trevor Ponting should've been given MIQ spot from get-go — Hipkins