National MPs show off their questionable cricket skills as they try to build team spirit In summer retreat

Following in the age-old Kiwi tradition, National tried to build some team spirit today at its summer retreat by playing some backyard cricket – though they had a better pitch than most.

Renowned cricket tragic Chris Bishop was at the centre of the action on the Basin Reserve outfield, as was former Air NZ boss Christopher Luxon, who was seen taking a tumble after copping a stray beamer.

“Look I think the leather soles didn't quite help on a slippery Basin Reserve but great day to be out here,” Luxon said.

Paul Goldsmith pushed the spirit of the game, while Judith Collins was noticeably absent from the action.