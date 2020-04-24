National MPs questioning Simon Bridges' leadership after recent misstep

Some National MPs are questioning Simon Bridges' leadership after backlash to a social media post criticising the Government's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to 1 NEWS political editor Jess Mutch McKay.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Mr Bridges posted to Facebook last week criticising the Government's response to coronavirus, with the post attracting 16,000 angry and laughing reactions from users and 27,000 mostly negative comments.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Analysis: Simon Bridges' leadership questioned after serious missteps

Simon Bridges defends controversial Facebook post criticising Govt after Level 4 extension

"I have spoken to a number of National MPs today and several have told me the same thing, that their supporters are concerned over the judgement of that Facebook post that criticised the Government, calling it 'tone deaf'," Ms Mutch Mackay said tonight.

"That's prompted some of those MPs to question Bridges leadership."

"No ones doing the numbers yet and no one's put their names forward, but some MPs are definitely calling around to see what their options are."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Bridges defends his stance on alert levels after being 'obliterated' in online post that has 23,000 comments

However, Ms Mutch McKay says National will not be wanting to focus on their own leadership during the Covid-19 battle.

Mr Bridges had National in a good spot before the Covid-19 pandemic in Colmar Brunton polling and he may "ride this out" like he done other challenges, Ms Mutch McKay said.