National MPs may vent frustrations over Muller in caucus meeting, says 1 NEWS political editor

National Party MPs may vent frustration at Todd Muller during tonight's emergency caucus meeting 1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch McKay says.

An emergency caucus meeting is taking place to name a new National leader. Source: 1 NEWS

Mutch McKay gave more insight into Mr Muller's shock decision to stand down this morning, just 53 days after rolling Simon Bridges.

"Reading between the lines of his statement I think it’s pretty clear that Todd Miller is in a pretty fragile state of mind.

National’s caucus will be meeting this evening to start the process of choosing a new leader. Source: 1 NEWS

"I think it’s the realisation the job he thought he wanted and fought for, and then realised I’m just not up to the job," Mutch McKay said.

"What’s telling is he wasn’t up to making it to that conference call this morning, leaving it up to Nikki Kaye to read out a statement on his behalf and he is not at Parliament for the emergency caucus meeting."

The 51-year-old said in a statement that the role had taken a heavy toll on him and his family and become "untenable from a health perspective". Source: 1 NEWS

She believes it might be a tense meeting at Parliament this evening.

"I think there will be a lot of people in the National Party that are really annoyed with him because of this, including those Simon Bridges’ supporters.

"He rolled Simon Bridges and now he has stepped down from the job and it’s going to be massively damaging for the National Party, not just with the rolling but with resigning as well so there may be a bit of that feeling in the caucus meeting tonight."

The meeting takes place at 7pm.

