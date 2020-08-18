TODAY |

National MP's election billboards 'getting a bit of a hiding' by vandals

Source:  1 NEWS

A National Party MP knows how she's going to be spending the extra time before New Zealand's delayed general election.

Jo Hayes will be spending the extra time before the election replacing wrecked billboards. Source: 1 NEWS

List MP Jo Hayes, who's the candidate for Mana, will be replacing her billboards with fresh ones after many have been vandalised.

"They're getting a bit of a hiding out there on the hustings," Ms Hayes told 1 NEWS.

"People are wrecking them, having a good old time."

While she's obviously miffed, she's approaching the problem with a good sense of humour.

"Lucky I've got plenty to replace them with."

Vandalised billboard featuring Judith Collins and Jo Hayes Source: Supplied

Detailing some of the vandalism, Ms Hayes named three specific billboards yesterday which had been attacked.

One where her name was cut out; another where the wood was removed and then, in Paraparaumu, one hit with a dozen eggs

"All I say is those people have more money than sense; to waste food while others go hungry. Donate the eggs to a food bank, why don’t you!" she posted on Facebook.

New Zealand
Politics
Your Vote 2020
