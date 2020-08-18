National MP's election billboards 'getting a bit of a hiding' by vandals

A National Party MP knows how she's going to be spending the extra time before New Zealand's delayed general election.

List MP Jo Hayes, who's the candidate for Mana, will be replacing her billboards with fresh ones after many have been vandalised.

"They're getting a bit of a hiding out there on the hustings," Ms Hayes told 1 NEWS.

"People are wrecking them, having a good old time."

While she's obviously miffed, she's approaching the problem with a good sense of humour.

"Lucky I've got plenty to replace them with."

Vandalised billboard featuring Judith Collins and Jo Hayes Source: Supplied

Detailing some of the vandalism, Ms Hayes named three specific billboards yesterday which had been attacked.

One where her name was cut out; another where the wood was removed and then, in Paraparaumu, one hit with a dozen eggs