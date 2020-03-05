TODAY |

National MP 'was wrong' to encourage coronavirus panic buying - Simon Bridges

Benedict Collins, 1 News Political Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

National Party leader Simon Bridges says his MP David Bennett was out of line when he encouraged people to panic buy amid the coronavirus Covid-19 outbreak.

Your playlist will load after this ad

David Bennett’s comments in a radio interview are being slammed as irresponsible. Source: 1 NEWS

In a radio interview with Free FM last week, Mr Bennett, the MP for East Hamilton, said the public "should be out panic buying".

"If you’re in Government and you’re in Parliament your job is to probably to ease people’s fears and that, but I don’t believe in this case you should. The reality is you should stock up on food," he said.

He also called on the Government to "close the borders" with China, South Korea, Iran and Italy to stop the spread of the disease.

When asked about these comments by 1 NEWS last week, Mr Bennett denied making them.

Today, 1 NEWS asked Simon Bridges what he made of his MP’s comments and asked if Mr Bennett was meeting the standards expected of his MPs.

"No," Mr Bridges said. "Look, we don’t agree with him – he was wrong – and that’s been made clear to him and he understands that.

"He was wrong and he now acknowledges that,"  Mr Bridges said.  

New Zealand
Politics
Health
Benedict Collins
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
What you can do to cut your risk of getting or spreading coronavirus
2
Dana White says Adesanya vs Romero UFC fight 'sucked'
3
'I am so sorry I couldn't protect you' - Heartbreak as Hannah Clarke and three kids farewelled
4
Rest home blasted after failing to administer medication to resident who later died
5
Air NZ staff could face job losses as airline continues to grapple with coronavirus fallout
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Andrew Coster named New Zealand's new police commissioner, will lead team of 13,000

Chinese national accused of sending MDMA, meth to NZ hidden inside toys, ornaments

Full video: Jacinda Ardern names NZ's new top cop, speaks about coronavirus measures

In bid to combat period poverty, Warehouse to donate portion of its new $1 sanitary items to refuge