National MP under fire for saying NZ will move to Level 3 on Thursday, despite no Govt decision

A National MP has come under fire after mentioning in a Facebook Live session that the country will be moving into Covid-19 Alert Level 3 on Thursday.

Nelson MP Nick Smith. Source: 1 NEWS

The Government is due to update New Zealand on Monday as to whether we will stay or leave Alert Level 4 next week. Until then, the country remains in Level 4 lockdown.



During a live Q&A yesterday, Nelson MP Nick Smith said it was "six days to go before we start to get some degree of freedom back".

The video was aimed at informing the people of Nelson on lockdown guidelines and what life would be like for the community in Level 3.

Mr Smith also said that "with the Level 3 next Thursday hair dressers will still not be able to give us a trim", and "it's only six days to go until we step down the lockdown and get more freedoms".

READ MORE Level 3 regulations not an invitation to break current lockdown, Grant Robertson warns

A number of people expressed concern over his comments on the post. One person commented to say: "Excuse me, Nick Smith, why are you saying we will be in Level 3 next Thursday when the government has not made the decision yet? Both the PM and Grant Robertson (today) made it quite clear we may not move down a level next week."

Another person mentioned the post was "misleading".

The National Party, however, appears to be standing behind Mr Smith's statements. A spokesperson declined to comment today, saying the MP's "comments are consistent with the public's expectation".

read more 'Don't change your behaviour yet', Jacinda Ardern warns after Level 3 details revealed

On Facebook yesterday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed the decision will be announced on Monday but reminded Kiwis to continue staying home to save lives.